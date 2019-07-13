Editor:
It has been reported that Nike recalled the Betsy Ross sneakers as a result of former football player Colin Kaepernick's being offended by the Betsy Ross flag, one of our early American independence symbols.
Well, I am offended that Nike chose to withdraw this product from the market for fear of offending one or more people. I expect that many more people have been offended by the market withdrawal than by the product itself.
If we are to pander to those who may claim offense at American independence symbols, icons or persons, where does it end? Are we to take George Washington off the $1 bill, recall all Jefferson nickels, melt down the Liberty Bell, etc.? I feel Nike made an offending mistake by recalling this product.
Scott Glover
Port Charlotte
