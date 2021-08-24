Editor:

Florida’s Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried recently spoke at a meeting of the State Board of Education where actions were being considered against local school districts failing to comply with board anti-mask mandates. According to an article in the Gainesville Sun, the state board decided to “investigate” the Alachua and Broward County school boards for their mask mandate policies. Withholding state funding and other actions are being considered.

Fried was only allowed one minute for her remarks to the DeSantis-appointed board, but she made the best of it.

“Shame on all of you,” Fried said. “…you are more afraid of the governor than you are of the lives of our children and teachers who are getting sick in record numbers.” She goes on to say that she will work with the White House to restore any local school board funds withheld. She also reminds board members that any unconstitutional action to remove local school board members will not hold up in court.

Covid-19 case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to rise in Florida, yet our governor and his sycophants on the state board refuse to support local school districts taking steps, endorsed by medical experts, to keep kids safe.

Thank you Commissioner Fried, for speaking truth to power and for your devotion to our children.

Catherine Baxter

Port Charlotte

