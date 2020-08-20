Editor:
Who called “Covid-45” a “hoax,” recommended quack cures, and claimed that the virus is “harmless” in 99 percent of the cases? 45.
What dictator continually denounced and concealed guidance from health experts because he was bored with the pandemic? 45.
What autocrat refused to acquire adequate testing because tests were bad for his image? 45.
What world leader said, “… the economy is expanding and growing beautifully,” as unemployment reached 34 million? 45.
What leader’s sociopathic son-in-law halted national coronavirus testing so Dear Leader could blame the spread on local officials? 45.
Which pro-life leader ignored the health of retirees, the poor and children? 45.
What country with less than 5 percent of the world’s population has more than 25 percent of “Covid-45” infections and more than 20 percent of deaths? U.S.
As the rest of the world battles the coronavirus, what country is battling scientists? U.S.
How was the most powerful and advanced nation on earth brought so low? The incompetence, malevolence, and selfishness of its 45th president.
We must 86452020.
Teresa Jenkins
Punta Gorda
