Since most of the people who favor the Second Amendment state they are allowed "arms,"  ie., guns with no limit on how many or what kind they own, please show me where in this amendment, which of course you say was written by the best minds of the times, is there a age limit on buying guns.

There is none. The Second Amendment states no age restrictions.

James Fisher

Punta Gorda

