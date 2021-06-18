Editor:
For 17 years I’ve been wondering and asking and pleading with the Suncoast Humane Society to air-condition their facility. I was really dismayed that in today’s paper it is apparent that they never made the building comfortable and liveable for these poor animals. Going in the summer to ‘shop’ for a new family member is absolutely brutal. We adopted a dog from there and when we went back for a second dog, it was unbearably hot and we walked out empty-handed. I felt like I was going to pass out. How must the dogs feel?
With the millions of dollars in donations they claim they’re gotten, one wonders why on earth this “humane” organization isn’t putting the comfort of the animals first. Where is all the money going? At least they have a 10 foot x 10 foot shack that is air-conditioned.
Helene Sovern
North Port
