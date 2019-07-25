Editor:

Recently, there was a very nice letter regarding our firefighters and EMS. I have a great respect for these people. But I have to get this off my chest.

Unfortunately, the crew that was dispatched to my son's house for a 911 call on March 9, 2014, was not so great. I arrived the same time EMS did. No one came out of the vehicle for five whole minutes in a life or death situation.

I have wondered over the past five years why it took them so long to exit the vehicle while my son lay on the ground dying. He was 38. I pray this doesn't happen to anyone else.

Lesia Bodnaruk

Port Charlotte

