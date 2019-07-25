Editor:
Recently, there was a very nice letter regarding our firefighters and EMS. I have a great respect for these people. But I have to get this off my chest.
Unfortunately, the crew that was dispatched to my son's house for a 911 call on March 9, 2014, was not so great. I arrived the same time EMS did. No one came out of the vehicle for five whole minutes in a life or death situation.
I have wondered over the past five years why it took them so long to exit the vehicle while my son lay on the ground dying. He was 38. I pray this doesn't happen to anyone else.
Lesia Bodnaruk
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.