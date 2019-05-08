Editor:

Thank you Sun, for finally getting to the heart of this issue. Citizens were getting side-tracked over this project. The only relevant point is Charlotte County has not one hurricane shelter.

Every year Florida is at risk. If there were other locations suitable in the county than an argument can be made for where to put it. But you point out there is no other place suitable. What is the alternative option? What government official has put forward a plan? There is none.

So stop wasting time, build it already.

John Fleming

Punta Gorda

