Editor:

Regarding the Smith-Mundt Moderinization Act.

This bill was submitted by a Republican to update the 1948 ACT. Pertains mostly to propaganda to be disseminated to foreign countries about the U.S. and its people.

‘‘SEC. 208. Clarification on domestic distribution of program material.

In general, no funds are authorized to be a appropriated to the Department of State or the Broadcasting Board of Governors shall be used to influence public opinion in the United States. This section shall apply only to programs carried out pursuant to the United States Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948 (22 U.S.C. 1431 et seq.),

Catherine Peterson

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments