Editor:
I have lived in Port Charlotte for 20 years and one of the biggest mistakes I feel the county commissioners made is not setting up some code standards when Hurricane Charley came through and destroyed many properties. They allowed the same old mismatched architecture, unattractive shopping plazas etc. to continue.
Now they want to put a boat storage facility on one of the last pieces of waterfront property. Look at how attractive North Port is and Punta Gorda. Don't the people of Port Charlotte deserve a nice-looking waterfront restaurant and/or shops.
We already have ugly cranes to look at what was supposed to be a desireable waterfront. Come on county commissioners, don't put a boat warehouse there!
Evelyn Ruff
Port Charlotte
