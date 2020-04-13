Editor:
This was inspired by comments from my son, Gregory Oates in Texas, on a phone call, about who can help us the most during this crisis. Of course it's Tom Hanks!
He saved Private Ryan in WWII, landed a troubled plane on the Hudson River with no loss of life, he saved Lt. Dan in Vietnam, survived a FED EX plane crash and lived on an island until rescued, lived in an airport for almost a year, figured out the Da Vinci code, captured Leonardo DiCaprio who faked being a lawyer and and took advantage of people, lived like a hobo in JFK airport terminal, he persuaded the author of Mary Poppins to let him (as Walt Disney) do a movie on the book, and he delivered a line in a "League of Their Own," that will live on forever, "There's no crying in baseball".
We won't get through this current crisis without the help of someone like Tom Hanks. I just wish he was in the White House now while the current occupant is as usual stumbling from one crisis to another.
Randy Oates
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.