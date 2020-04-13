Editor:

This was inspired by comments from my son, Gregory Oates in Texas, on a phone call, about who can help us the most during this crisis. Of course it's Tom Hanks!

He saved Private Ryan in WWII, landed a troubled plane on the Hudson River with no loss of life, he saved Lt. Dan in Vietnam, survived a FED EX plane crash and lived on an island until rescued, lived in an airport for almost a year, figured out the Da Vinci code, captured Leonardo DiCaprio who faked being a lawyer and and took advantage of people, lived like a hobo in JFK airport terminal, he persuaded the author of Mary Poppins to let him (as Walt Disney) do a movie on the book, and he delivered a line in a "League of Their Own," that will live on forever, "There's no crying in baseball".

We won't get through this current crisis without the help of someone like Tom Hanks. I just wish he was in the White House now while the current occupant is as usual stumbling from one crisis to another.

Randy Oates

Punta Gorda

