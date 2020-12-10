Editor:
Hey Trumpers, you claim you know the truth, so please explain what happened to the caravan of migrants coming to our border. What about that great infrastructure plan Trump was supposed to implement? And where is the best healthcare plan we were supposed to get?
Wasn’t the virus supposed to magically disappear? Where are those Democrat city protesters who were going to destroy the suburbs? And where are the Antifa agitators? Where’s the proof of election fraud? What about that huge stock market crash that was supposed to happen if Biden got elected? And what about that scary, extreme, socialist, Joe Biden? Isn’t he terrifying?
Please folks, take off your tin foil hats, and stop gorging on the Trump red meat and “political porn” that’s been spewed all over Facebook, Fox News, OANN, and Newsmax; it’s made it difficult for you to tell truth from fiction. Someday when you realize that the world didn’t end, nothing bad happened, stocks were fine, and things actually got better, you’ll see that you fell for the biggest con ever, perpetrated by Trump and his Republican enablers to get your money and themselves power. That’s it.
But lies have consequences, and the sad fact is that we almost lost our democracy so you could party at Trump rallies and consume Facebook and conservative media conspiracy theories and “fake news.” Thankfully, the majority of us knew it was a giant con all along and never bought into it. We’ll take your thank you’s anytime.
Emily Smith
Port Charlotte
