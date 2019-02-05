Editor:
This just needs to be said, it needs to be out there so maybe there can be some understanding.
There is a lot of happy talk about unity. I believe in the principle and fervently wish it were possible. Here is my problem: By their votes and actions and words Democrats want our nation to be a socialist society. That scares the devil out of me. It hasn't worked and cannot work.
I could go into all the examples where this is true and I could give all the arguments about why it would ruin our country. The fact is, the other side isn't listening. They are on a mission that will not be deterred with facts.
So, admittedly, I stand in the path of unity if it means embracing socialist policies. I cannot be party to the destruction of something so many died to preserve. Sorry, that's just how it is.
Victoria Vaughn
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.