The following is letter that I sent to the Department of Health.
My husband celebrated his 89th birthday last week. I am 87. We have been cloistered at home for nearly 10 months. My husband is a life-long asthmatic and has had heart problems. Any attempt to connect to the coadfl.org line has been futile. I have tried every time of day short of 2 a.m.
Your system for dispensing the vaccine is comparable to throwing a single piece of meat to a pack of hungry wolves.
I am sad to learn of people who have been successful and care not one iota for those who have not.
Friends and family have reported from other parts of Florida very organized systems for dispensing the vaccine. Why can't Charlotte County devise a plan that doesn't pit one person against the next?
Furthermore, in reading the instructions, the guide says that to register, a unique email address is required. Where does that leave those candidates who do not own computers?
Secondly there are couples who function with an email address for the household. Does that mean that one member of a couple cannot sign up for the vaccine?
Will the death certificates read "Cause of death - no computer" or "Cause of death - no email address"?
Phyllis Ohlstein
Punta Gorda
