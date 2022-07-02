When SCOTUS made the landmark decision of Roe v Wade in 1973 they simply had no constitutional basis to do so. SCOTUS is now self-correcting when it would have been so popular to leave it alone.
Ever since R vs. W, the argument of taking a life left up to a pregnant woman is usually weighted by convenience. Wrong time, not enough money, unwanted etc.
With the advent of ultra sound (1984), filming an actual abortion became real and shocking. I changed my view 180 degrees after watching The Silent Scream.
Abortion unfortunately is too easy. The smallest fraction applies to rape/incest or the mother’s life in danger. Using census numbers, in 1968 there were roughly 4,500 abortions. 1969 the woman’s movement took root and ferociously fought for abortion. After R vs. W in 1973 that new number spiked to almost 300K and by 1977 the stampeded crested the million mark. This hotly contested issue is performed with breathtaking regularity. Especially when we have so many preventatives and the day after pill.
Dr. Anthony Levatino (board certified OBGYN/medial professor) gave Kentucky House Judiciary testimony of what it is to perform an average abortion. He (formerly pro-life) had performed over a 1,000 when he gave his testimony to a horrified judiciary panel. His 5-minute House testimony is clinical and stilling. Yet he is only one voice in the growing number of voices.
It's time that SCOTUS overturn the decision from 1973.
