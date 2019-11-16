Editor:
Monday, Nov. 11, a fatal accident on State Road 776 El Jobean Road caused all west bound traffic to be diverted to U.S. 41 in North Port. It took two hours to go from Sumter Blvd. to River Road.
Not a single North Port police to be seen on U.S. 41 let alone any intersection. Did Charlotte County fail to notify North Port police or did North Port ignore the situation. RIP to the motorcyclist.
Robert Valiga
Gulf Cove
