Editor:
This is for my friend in Punta Gorda who insinuated that because the number of Nobel Peace Prizes that have been awarded to people from New York universities somehow makes them more intelligent than southerners.
Having grown up in the south, placing a higher value on family, religion and the right to own firearms than a politically motivated award, I don’t see the correlation between intelligence and being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Different values don't equal ignorance, nor does it limit the ability to thrive in areas of greater importance than prizes.
Considering they awarded our former president the prize for doing nothing I feel that reflects the true value of the prize.
Davette Bevan
Port Charlotte
