Editor:
Please add my name to the long list of those opposed to deannexation. I am happy to call North Port home. The quality and level of services the city provides are outstanding.
The Parks & Recreation Department does a great job providing fun activities for kids and families. My family loves the aquatic center, the fitness centers, and the numerous playgrounds. My son especially loves the Public Works Road-E-O event. The public works department has some of the friendliest and helpful staff I've seen — from cleaning up debris spilled from a recycling tote to showing off their trucks to neighborhood kids, they go above and beyond.
I have yet to use police or fire services, but I know they're top rated and can be relied upon in times of need.
If I pay more in taxes than neighboring areas, then it's well worth it for the level of services North Port provides.
The small group of vocal individuals opposed to North Port should not be allowed to speak for the majority of us who did not sign their deannexation petition.
I want my home to remain in North Port.
Karen Del Sesto
North Port
