Editor:
Regarding the letter in The Sept. 26 Daily Sun titled "Trump stands tall against abortion." I must object in the strongest terms to the author's false statement. He wrote "Joe Biden is promoting abortion on demand up until the moment of birth."
Nothing could be further from the truth. Like the majority of Americans, Democrats believe that every woman should be able to access high-quality reproductive health care services, including safe and legal abortion. Abortion up until the moment of birth is a myth. It does not exist. It's a boogeyman that abortion opponents have created to scare voters and prevent rational discussion about women's constitutional rights.
No Democrats support it nor does anyone else that I know of, and nobody does it. No patient ever asks a physician to end her pregnancy "the moment before birth" and no physician would agree to do it.
Blatant falsehoods such as these beg for editorial fact checking. I'm not suggesting censorship, just clarification of obviously false assertions. To print such statements without comment does a disservice to the truth and your reader's reasonable expectation of same.
Harry Straight
Punta Gorda
