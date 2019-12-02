Editor:
After hearing all the testimony and trying to keep an open mind, I have concluded there is no doubt in that President Trump used the power of his office to hold up previously approved aid to Ukraine until their newly elected President agreed to formally announce a special investigation into his political rival Joe Biden. His motive for doing this was fear of a political rival and to gain advantage in the 2020 election.
Is President Trump above such action in his own self-interest? Remember this is the same man who used his charitable foundation for his own personal use and was forced by authorities to shut it down!
You cannot watch and not be impressed by the professionalism, and I might add bravery of our career public servants who put their careers on the line and suffered brutal personal attacks on their character to do the right thing by the American people.
Finally, I felt deep shame and embarrassment for the Republican members of the committee and Fox News who tried valiantly to defend the indefensible through slander, intimidation, and conspiracy theories. They faced a formidable task, as all throughout the hearings the only time the President was not shooting himself in the foot was when he was reloading his tweet gun!
I feel the man should be censored, not impeached, and let the American public vote him from office in 2020
Lowell (Bud) Grieves
Punta Gorda
