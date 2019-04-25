Editor:
Fruitland Avenue is in Englewood East, Charlotte County. It is located on the southwest corner of its boundaries. It is about 1 mile in length with residential homes on both sides. It also has 11 streets just off to the north side of Fruitland, 10 which are also residential.
The west end of Fruitland connects to the Avenue of Americas by a dirt path and now Winchester Boulevard. A traffic light is being considered. The Avenue of the Americas connects to San Casa Drive. It has many businesses which use the Fruitland road as a shortcut to Englewood, Rotonda, etc. avoiding the traffic and extra time. It has been that way since I moved to Englewood, 28 years ago.
Even the maps I have do not show this connection. The latest AAA map does now show any connection.
The road traffic has increased. Reported in the news, traffic counts are as high as 32,000 cars in 2018 and 2,700 in September of 2018. The street is used by Charlotte County vehicles, law enforcement, school transportation, public works and residents. What is the solution?
Can it be widened? It is 20 feet wide now. Maybe we can put in sidewalks — the county owns 50 feet of right-of-way and it would be safer for school children who must walk to school by the existing road. The county is maybe lowering the speed limit to 25 mph, providing it can be enforced.
Finally, if it gets bad, maybe it can be for residents only — the taxpayers.
Bruce Pomeroy
Englewood
