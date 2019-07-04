Editor:
A recent letter-writer took me to task for my stance on illegal immigration. She claimed shock and sadness over my term "ditch-digger," describing those entering our country.
The bulk of illegals entering today are from either El Salvador, Guatemala or Honduras, which are not even rated among the top 70 countries for educational efficiency.
She accuses me of being a white supremacist, a Democrat ploy in lieu of holding a true debate, as in "he's a racist," "a homophobe," "a xenophobe," etc., etc., etc.
Her compassion, though admirable, comes at a price. In 2017, that was $135 billion. This year, the costs are $157 billion and rising. Where does she propose that money come from? Her answer will no doubt be "the rich."
Our country is $29 trillion in debt, yet she seems to think it's our responsibility to feed, clothe, educate and provide medical assistance to these illegals and to upgrade schools in poor communities, claiming there may be an Einstein there. If she thinks she will find the next Einstein emerging from our public school system, think again.
We spend more per capita than any other nation and are currently ranked 24th in science, 39th in math and 24th in reading. As for Einstein, he attended Catholic school in Germany.
Her letter included this sentence, “I would welcome anyone in my home that needed food or a place to stay as a child sitting my grandmother's kitchen.” Obviously, further evidence of our nation's inept educational system.
Art Cronk
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.