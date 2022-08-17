Editor:

A recent column by Coty Keller in this paper described many technologies by which we might reduce our carbon emissions. The fact is that implementing even a few of these technologies would be very expensive, and create hardships for many who can barely pay their bills at present. Mr. Keller claims to be an ecologist, but I find only that, besides a Ph.D. in economics, he is a Florida Master Naturalist, which comprises taking one 40-hour course in some aspect of environmental science. If Mr. Keller can produce a university degree showing otherwise, I will stand corrected.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments