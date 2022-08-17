A recent column by Coty Keller in this paper described many technologies by which we might reduce our carbon emissions. The fact is that implementing even a few of these technologies would be very expensive, and create hardships for many who can barely pay their bills at present. Mr. Keller claims to be an ecologist, but I find only that, besides a Ph.D. in economics, he is a Florida Master Naturalist, which comprises taking one 40-hour course in some aspect of environmental science. If Mr. Keller can produce a university degree showing otherwise, I will stand corrected.
I wish to ask whether any of this is actually necessary? We have a documented history of climate stretching back 600 million years, which shows no discernible agreement with the CO2/global warming supposition. In fact, observing our climate for only 60 years, and trying to predict future climate is like taking a snapshot during a soccer game, and using it to predict the winner.
There are current countervailing facts that are not in dispute, obtained by straightforward measurements. First, the satellite temperature record shows no warming in two decades. Second, in the U.S., only 4% of the ground stations used to measure “official” temperatures meet specifications. Third, we are indeed in a period of low solar activity, and this is exerting a cooling effect expected to last for decades.
At this point, the “green” money flow, largely from taxpayers, is the primary motivation for denying the facts. It’s time for taxpayers to wakeup.
