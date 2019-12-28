Editor:
I am watching the impeachment debate on CSPAN. I am hearing representatives (small or intended) on one side keep saying “no one is above the law.” What is perplexing is that these are the same representatives that support illegal/undocumented people here in the United States. They are the same people that support sanctuary cities/states. Both of which I think are against the federal law. These are the same representatives that are keeping ICE from doing law enforcement.
I also listened to the committee hearings and did not hear one word of first hand knowledge of any illegal act by the president. I did hear public employees state their dissatisfaction with a president that does not go along with their idea of how foreign affairs should be handled.
I listened to a representative state that the president was causing division in our country and we must become united, and then he started speaking Spanish on the floor of the House.
I also recall during President Obama’s terms of service when his policies were critiqued and call into question it was “racist.” It strikes me that great number of those speaking on behalf of the impeachment are folks of “color” and not one mention of this being “racist.”
I say this, if President Trump has done something wrong he should be held accountable, but what I have seen and heard does not meet impeachment criteria.
Henry Cardwell
Punta Gorda
