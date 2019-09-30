Editor:

There was a complete turnaround by the Democrat's top political figure. The speaker of the House has decided that the Constitution should be followed and law and order should be the rule of our country.

Without any evidence to support it, the speaker has called for an impeachment inquiry against the president (this is supposed to be a congress decision not a speaker decision). This is because the speaker felt that the president has broken the law and bribed a foreign government leader to help him win re-election. This all happened before any of Congress has seen the transcript that will be released.

But wait, this is the same speaker who said there was Russian collusion. This is the same speaker who supports sanctuary cities for people that are here in the U.S. illegally. This is the same speaker that said the law is wrong and should not be followed. This is the same speaker who controls the House and has the power to pass laws to protect the citizens of the U.S. and secure the borders.

Could it be that the turnaround will mean that our country will once again become a nation of laws, and the Constitution will be protected and defended as the speaker's oath of office requires?

Don’t hold your breath. My Democrat friends, wake-up. By the way we have a republic, not a democracy.

Henry Cardwell

Punta Gorda

