CHOICE (noun); an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities.
“…it’s my body, it’s my choice. I am in control of my body, no one can tell me what to do with my body — except for abortion!...” recent TV interview of woman protesting school mask mandate.
“My body, my choice” protests of Covid-related mandates abound. Elected officials tout “Freedom of Choice.” ‘Choice’ is an important right which includes acceptance of conditions for Choice.
Responsible leaders determine policies. Individuals then choose: Obey laws/don’t; fulfill employment criteria/don’t; vaccinate/don’t, wear a mask/don’t, etc.
Responsibilities for individual choices include: public safety or lack thereof; travel access or travel restrictions; employed or not employed; health insuranceor higher insurance cost; safe schools/public facilities or greater risk for children under 12 and those in public facilities; self-protection from illness or a greater risk of severe illness/death.
Choice requires soul-searching and isn’t always easy. Accepting responsibility for one’s choice can be difficult. I am for choice and fully agree with “my body, my choice.” I accept the responsibilities which accompany choices — without exception. Including exceptions would be hypocritical.
