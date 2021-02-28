Editor:
The system to schedule an appointment is off the rails....we received a call on Feb. 15 and after questions that seemed totally unnecessary, we were told “uh oh” the time slot is gone. We had already submitted all info that was requested and then caller said, we need two emails and two separate phone number numbers !
Time slot gone? Why does that happen?
As soon as we said yes, we want the vaccine, why wasn’t it locked in?
No excuse for this nonsense!
Linda Baskerville
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.