The system to schedule an appointment is off the rails....we received a call on Feb. 15 and after questions that seemed totally unnecessary, we were told “uh oh” the time slot is gone. We had already submitted all info that was requested and then caller said, we need two emails and two separate phone number numbers !

Time slot gone? Why does that happen?

As soon as we said yes, we want the vaccine, why wasn’t it locked in?

No excuse for this nonsense!

Linda Baskerville

North Port

