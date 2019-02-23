Editor:
A recent writer described the intelligence community’s record as “abysmal,” suggesting that Trump “clean out these agencies.” Truth about one of his examples shatters this nonsense.
In early summer 2001, the IC warned the Bush administration of terrorists’ plans to attack America with commercial aircraft. According to National Security Advisor Condolezza Rice, there were too many airplanes to try to attempt prevention.
Following 9/11, when administration terrorism expert Richard Clarke told Bush that al Qaeda was responsible, Bush insisted that it was Iraq, sending Clarke to find nonexistent evidence.
Still lusting for a war with Iraq, Bush tasked the IC with finding evidence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. With no evidence of active Iraqi WMD programs, Vice President Cheney made frequent unprecedented visits to the CIA, ordering analysts to include uncorroborated/unverified information in the Presidential Daily Briefing. Thus was built the myth of WMDs in Iraq. Congress was fed this misinformation.
When Secretary of State Powell was handed a speech to read to the United Nations that made the false case for WMDs in Iraq, Powell pronounced the speech BS. The next day, under pressure from Bush and Cheney, he delivered it anyway. Then came war.
Observing IC’s accurate analysis would have saved lives and treasure.
Bush/Cheney and Trump personify willful ignorance. Trump, who famously seldom reads the daily briefing, claims to know more than the professionals. Tragedy always follows when demagogues replace expert analysis with willful ignorance. Trump cultists, including the writer, share the responsibility for the consequences.
Tom Butler
Port Charlotte
