Editor:
In a letter to the editor on Feb. 26 (“Writer exaggerated facts on Capitol riot”) a writer notes that in the insurrection of January 6, Officer Sicknick was killed, not by a fire extinguisher blow to the head, but rather a reaction to being assaulted with bear spray. She implies that this somehow makes the crime lessened. This is wrong!
There is a well-established doctrine in criminal law that defendants take their victims as they find them; meaning that they are responsible for their criminal actions even if the victim suffers an unusual or unexpectedly severe reaction to the acts of the defendant. Sometimes it is called the “eggshell skull doctrine.” However, bear spray is intended to stop the charge of an adult bear and cannot be considered innocuous. Whoever sprayed Officer Sicknick with bear spray is just as guilty of murder as if a fire extinguisher, a club or a gun was used. This also applies to the other cases she cited of victims suffering a heart attack or a stroke. It is still murder!
Then she implies that the insurrectionists were outsiders and that the Trump followers were demonstrating “peacefully” because Trump used that word once, ignoring all of the dozens of times they were instructed to “fight like Hell.” The FBI has refuted the presence of outsiders and the hours of videos of riotous mayhem and criminality in the Capitol show without a doubt that this was a violent attempt to overthrow the government.
David L. Rose
Englewood
