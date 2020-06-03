Editor:
City of North Port commissioners:
As full-time residents of North Port, my wife and I are adamantly opposed to the granting of critical exemptions to the 7-11 corporation so they can develop a mega gas station at Price and North Cranberry.
Years ago, North Port city officials had the good sense to ban large and highly trafficked businesses from locating in residential neighborhoods. Since then, most businesses of this kind have been established along large boulevards, in commercial business parks and Publix retail clusters.
Exemptions downside:
Noise - With 24 hour service and a car wash, it will never close and always produce varying amounts of noise.
Vermin - Convenience food refuse attracts vermin to trash bins and dumpsters.
Vagrancy - The proposed park-like setting will promote loitering, vagrancy and create the ideal setting for crime.
Littering - Littering will be a constant problem for those living nearby.
Traffic congestion - Traffic and congestion will likely increase.
Environmental damage - There is a potential for damage to land, water and wildlife.
Property values decline - Property values will likely be negatively impacted in the immediate area.
And, it sets a negative presence.
Exemptions upside:
Convenience - Conveniences will increase marginally over what is already available nearby.
Higher tax revenues - If successful.
Countless studies confirm the damage this type of development causes to a variety of parties. To move forward with exemptions and development is senseless, nothing less than an egregious dereliction of duty as elected leaders.
Increased city revenue, yes.
Keith Brown
North Port
