If you doubt that businesses control Charlotte County, you only need read about the reopening of beaches, etc.
Apparently no medical experts were consulted on the decision. Commissioner Constance, a surgeon, was "circumspect." What the hell does that even mean? Commissioners talked to their counterparts to the north and south — also not medical experts.
A "special" email survey was taken that 60 people knew about and responded. Even Englewood businesses were split on whether or not to open the beaches.
The head of the Charlotte County Health Department is not medically trained. The commission is not following the data. They are following their donors. This is not the time to just ask around to see what your friends and neighbors say. Consult the experts.
Leaders do what's right for society as a whole, not cater to special interest groups — like business. And let's not forget that hospitals in Charlotte County are for-profit businesses.
Mark Van Patten
Punta Gorda
