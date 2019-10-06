Editor:
The current hysteria by the media and those on the left regarding Trump’s phone call to the president of Ukraine demonstrates a level of hypocrisy and devious dishonesty that leaves those with even a minuscule of fairness appalled.
Trump during a 45-minute conversation spent three minutes asking as a favor that Ukraine investigate previous corruption in that country including involvement by Hunter Biden the previous vice president’s son. This request was no different than when Democratic Senator’s Menendez, Durbin and Leahy requested the previous Ukraine prosecutor general pursue an investigation relating to Trump’s relationship to Manafort’s corruption in that county. However, the media excuses the senators stating they had an oversite responsibility to do it while ignoring the president’s similar executive responsibilities.
Dissimilar was Vice President Biden using the power of his official office to demand that the then prosecutor general who was investigating corruption in a company involving Hunter Biden be fired or he would withhold $1 billion of American aid. Somehow this is excused by the media because there was no evidence that Biden was corrupt. How could there be evidence when the prosecutor was fired and the investigation stopped.
But whether Hunter Biden was guilty has no bearing on the fact the vice president was abusing his oath of office when he forced the Ukraine government to end an investigation that involved his son and which could have impacted on his later campaign to run for the presidency. Shame on the media and the Democratic party.
Jim Courtney
Punta Gorda
