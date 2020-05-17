Editor:
Is there such a thing as a free lunch? Those reading this know there isn’t. The younger generation, wanting everything their way, probably wouldn’t read this newspaper. They would use their I phones and other devices. So, to them, they believe that there might be a free lunch — free college education.
Free lunch might be a sandwich, fries, and a drink. Consider just the bread on the sandwich as an example.
Who pays for the wheat seed to be planted? Who pays for taking care of the wheat crop? Who pays for the harvesting of the crop? Who pays for transporting the crop to the processing plant? Who pays for the processing of wheat grains into flour? Who pays for making the flour into dough and then into bread? Who pays for transporting the bread to the restaurant? Somebody now uses the bread for a sandwich. Do they do it for free?
Consider everything else that will be on the sandwich and included in their free lunch.
Who pays for this lunch that to them is free?
Change free lunch to free college and the cost of free is exponentially higher.
Somewhere, somehow, somebody will pay something that is free.
The American taxpayer will be on the hook.
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
