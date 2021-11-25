I recently recommended to a friend the outstanding recreational facilities at the Tringali Center in Englewood. But when I called the facility, I was told by a Charlotte County Parks Department staff member that the Tringali Center has been closed for months, and no timetable has been set for reopening.
Now, the kicker: The center is closed because the county cannot find workers to staff it!
While the labor shortage in Southwest Florida has been well documented, this is really a searing indictment against bloated, privileged, wasteful government, which is closing a multi-million dollar, taxpayer funded facility in which residents cherish and glean many benefits from because the local government is failing to do its job.
Private businesses also face labor shortages. But we aren’t simply throwing up our hands and shutting our doors. We are finding a way to stay open and serve our customers. Because we have to if we wish to survive.
Charlotte County government, apparently, feels no such pressure. This buck stops at the desks of the well-paid Charlotte County commissioners, who were elected to ensure county government functions properly. When it comes to the Tringali Center, they have failed miserably. And it would make any cogent citizen question what else they are neglecting.
