The progressives/Democrats (Left) argued any health care reform must insure pre-existing conditions. It’s an emotional argument and political trick to gain voter’s attention. Ninety-six percent of people who buy insurance are currently insurable and only 4 percent have pre-existing conditions.
Republicans are scared of the issue for fear of being accused of abandoning people. The real issue, though, is how to pay for the sickest and lower insurance premiums.
Under Obamacare, both the healthy and sickest paid the same premium which is called community rating. That’s why premiums were so high because the sickest consume 10 times more medical care yet paid the same. Less than 5 percent of Obamacare enrollees consume half of the health care. The healthy rebelled and refused to pay exorbitant premiums.
The Republican plan, which they failed to pass, allowed states to opt out of community rating to lower premiums and encouraged states to establish high-risk pools for the sickest. The GOP bill provided money to establish these pools.
The Republicans failed to adequately explain their health care plan and how it’s cost effective. They were spineless in standing up to the Left’s rhetoric that successfully monopolize the issue for political gain.
There’s no good reason for high health premiums -- just the Left’s poor government policies.
Frank Mazur
Punta Gorda
