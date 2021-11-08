By this request I am adding my name to a growing list of concerned Charlotte County voters that use the CCCC. I belong to a club that rents CCCC space to meet and store our equipment between monthly meetings. In addition, for the past several years, we have held our annual holiday party at the Cultural Center and purchased from the menu there.
At the least, in support of your good faith with the citizens and voters of Charlotte County, I ask that you provide specific information as to the reasoning of the commission in not attempting to utilize some of the reputed $36 million of federal aide available through the American Rescue Plan to mount a reset of this facility.
Based on the $300,000 grant CCCC has requested, that would be less than 1% of the federal money reputed to be available.
If ‘strings’ need to be attached to a grant, such as to what you want in the way of detailed business plans, management and/or board changes, service offerings, etc. then attached them, publicly, and let’s all move forward together. Do not be opaque or inaccessible about your position and your reasoning, please.
To present as your reason for not providing support of any kind, please do not offer, “the cCounty does not provide grants to non-profit entities.” That is a cliché "one size fits nobody" policy that is not worthy of the ink and paper by which it will be reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.