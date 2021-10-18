To echo the words from one of your previous letters to the editor. "Ignorance by definition is the lack of knowledge, while stupidity is having the knowledge and being just plain stupid."
Those words must be what's happening in America today. I can find no other explanation why people would, first let their child be in harm's way of this deadly virus by letting them go to school without a mask. As of this writing children under 12 have not had opportunity of being vaccinated. A mask is all they have so, whether you believe the science or not. What's the big deal about your child wearing a mask they think it's cool, especially the little ones. If you want to ignore proven fact and hang on to you own stupidity label, that's up to you. Right or wrong your first duty is to your child as they can't make their own decision.
While on that word decision, what makes a person who we all know as a regular Joe be so conned into believing these vaccines, (that truly can saved our country as well the world), are some kind of terrible weapon.
I know in some cases, I have worked, dined, played golf or tennis with these people, I know deep down they are regular Joes I knew, and they are not stupid. My hope is one day we will be able talk politics over Thanksgiving dinner again without hatred being the divining moments at the end of the day.
