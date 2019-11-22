Editor:
As I watch the workings (or lack thereof) of the Democratic leadership in Washington these days, several names come to the forefront: Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Hillary Clinton, Jerry Nadler, Eric Swalwell just to name a few.
Through intensive review I found a word in the dictionary that accurately describes this group of politicians. The following describes the meaning of this word, “An organism that lives in or on an organism of another species (its host) and benefits by deriving nutrients at others expense”, “A person who exploits the hospitality of the rich and earns welcome by flattery”, “A person who habitually relies on or exploits others and gives nothing in return”, “A person who habitually lives at the expense of others”, “The host does not benefit from the association and is often harmed by it”, “The term is often applied to a person who takes advantage of the uninformed and unknowing and fails to offer anything in return”.
Related words: sycophant, stooge, dependent, sucker, deadbeat, sponge, bloodsucker, freeloader, idler, flunky, leech, taker, scrounger, boot licker. The word? Parasite… feel free to use it when describing the aforementioned politicians.
Michael Kaines
Englewood
