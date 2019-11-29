Editor:
There are lies, damned lies and Republican talking points.
For democracy to flourish it requires truthfulness in its leaders. Putin’s Communist Russia uses lies and intimidation to remain in power. Trump has taken to Putin and swayed many Republicans toward letting slide Russia’s putting its finger on the scale in the 2016 election. Some Republicans welcomed the addition of an additional red state Russia) to our electoral map.
Most know Trump can lie when it suits him to avoid an inconvenient truth. Many of Trump’s associates are in jail for lying, some even lying on Trump’s behalf. Trump’s personal attorney is serving a sentence for this very thing.
The Constitution demands truth and prescribes explicit actions to impeach public officials who stray from the truth.
The “no harm no foul” Republican talking point is false. We all know attempted murder does harm even if no murder (foul) happens.
Sadly, Democrats and Independents are solely burdened with defending the Constitution since many Republicans will support Trump even if he did shoot someone on 5th Avenue.
The majority of Republicans in Congress are saying “no harm no foul” to lies.
Only by impeachment or by an election free of Russian meddling can we remove these “no harm no foul” Republicans and reintroduce truth telling as a virtue.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.