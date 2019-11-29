Editor:

There are lies, damned lies and Republican talking points.

For democracy to flourish it requires truthfulness in its leaders. Putin’s Communist Russia uses lies and intimidation to remain in power. Trump has taken to Putin and swayed many Republicans toward letting slide Russia’s putting its finger on the scale in the 2016 election. Some Republicans welcomed the addition of an additional red state  Russia) to our electoral map.

Most know Trump can lie when it suits him to avoid an inconvenient truth. Many of Trump’s associates are in jail for lying, some even lying on Trump’s behalf. Trump’s personal attorney is serving a sentence for this very thing.

The Constitution demands truth and prescribes explicit actions to impeach public officials who stray from the truth.

The “no harm no foul” Republican talking point is false. We all know attempted murder does harm even if no murder (foul) happens.

Sadly, Democrats and Independents are solely burdened with defending the Constitution since many Republicans will support Trump even if he did shoot someone on 5th Avenue.

The majority of Republicans in Congress are saying “no harm no foul” to lies.

Only by impeachment or by an election free of Russian meddling can we remove these “no harm no foul” Republicans and reintroduce truth telling as a virtue.

Douglas Kennedy

Punta Gorda

