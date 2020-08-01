Editor:
I support and will vote for Vanessa Oliver to represent our community on the Charlotte County Airport Authority Board. Vanessa has experience running a successful business, is a well-respected attorney and a community leader. Vanessa has fostered positive relationships with our public schools, non-profits, legislators, as well as county and city government leaders. She can leverage her local relationships to bring regional and national attention to Charlotte County and will promote new opportunities at PGD.
In response to recent comments in this section, this race has nothing to do with the very narrow victory the incumbent had over me (a political newcomer) in the election two years ago. As it was in 2018, there is not a conspiracy or hidden agenda.
Vanessa Oliver’s intentions come from her love for this community and her dedication to fostering economic growth that will benefit future generations to come. Let’s grow aviation jobs, workforce training for aircraft mechanics, pilot training, airline growth and federal funding for infrastructure improvements. Vanessa is a proven leader and is what is best for Charlotte County during this difficult time and beyond. Get to know Vanessa at OliverforPGD.com.
Julie Price
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.