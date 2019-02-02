Editor:
I live in a rural part of Charlotte County. Consequently, I have had the pleasure of encountering cyclists on the 10-mile, narrow stretch of road known as Washington Loop.
Here, where the speed limit is 55 miles an hour, hardly anyone obeys it. Out of all places, this is where an entire group of people with nothing better to do take their bicycles barely capable of a third of that limit.
Constantly in disbelief of the existence of “Share The Road” signs, I find that action hard to oblige. On occasion, I am almost hit head-on by motorists trying to pass a bike. Once, somebody in the opposite lane slowed down on approach. Thinking the guy would maintain his speed, I had to slam on my brakes to avoid hitting the bike in front of me. Also, having to brake hard going around a curve for a vehicle going less than half my speed is a constant annoyance.
It gets better though: Recently, I witnessed a rocket-style contraption with wheels that, at a distance, resembles one of those tiny cars you’d buy for a three-year-old. Not as easy to see as an actual car.
If the owner is reading this, I say: Keep that toy in your back yard and off of our roads. To the other hobbyists, find an actual bike trail.
Asa Boomhower
Punta Gorda
