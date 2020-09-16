Editor:
Leadership styles embody actions, words and examples. Unfortunately, our current leadership style is lack of action, divisive and inappropriate words and a blatant lack of example.
Cases in point:
An executive order was signed for $300/week of unemployment assistance to replace the $600/week that expired end of July. States must apply for this funding then implement a plan for distribution. Many states had difficulty dispersing normal unemployment assistance due to the volume of applicants and antiquated systems. Now they face new challenges in getting this money to those that desperately need it. This action may sound good initially however, its implementation is faulty. This is a prime example of flawed action that adversely affects many.
Mocking Joe Biden for wearing a mask during a pandemic shows continued bullying and a level of immaturity beyond belief. This behavior is the polar opposite of the First Lady’s initiative, Be Best. Calling him “Joe Hiden” shows the total disregard this President has for those that continue to wear masks in a cooperative effort to keep businesses open and protect our fellow Americans. Words matter!
A Republican National Convention displaying no social distancing and minimal mask wearing illustrates the collective view of the party. This is a slap in the face to those who follow the simple rules of wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. Another example of leadership through lack of example.
This has only been the last couple of weeks. Four years of this is enough.
Andrea Marino
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.