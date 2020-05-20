Editor:
Blame. Time after time I have watch this Republican administration blame everyone but themselves. I have never seen so many people in an administration get convicted of a felony, go to prison or waiting to go to prison.
Next came a impeachment. Like it or not, it did happen. Then came Mitch McConnell the superman to the administration's aid. Seventy-four percent of the American people wanted a trial. They wanted to hear the truth, but Mitch knew better than to let America have that. After all the administration hasn't told the truth yet.
Now here comes the virus, or should I say mum's the word. Facts have shown that we knew about this as far back as the last week of December 2019. This administration's only concern was the economy, not life, money. Well it's now May 6, 2020, 3:30 p.m., and we have 71,982 dead with no end in sight.
This administration now has nowhere to hide, but you can bet your bottom dollar that the blame will still go on along with the continuous lying. My heart goes out to all the victims and families who have suffered through this most dangerous virus. We the people look up to our leaders. The only problem is we don't have one.
James Freed
Port Charlotte
