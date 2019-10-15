Editor:
Election day is Nov. 5, 2019. Since this is an odd-numbered year, there aren’t any state or national positions to be decided. In fact, there is only one position for you to vote on, Punta Gorda City Council, District 3.
All elections are important and the ones that can have most impact on your day to day life are the ones closest to where you live. City Council makes decisions related to how the city will operate and grow; the value of your property and the quality of life you will experience as a resident. It is therefore important to evaluate the credentials of the candidates and determine which one you can depend on.
Having made that analysis, you will find that the person best equipped to deal with the issues facing the City Council is the person who has been following these activities for several years, attending almost every council meeting and reporting on them monthly to the community. That person is John Miller.
John didn’t start going to City Council meetings because he is running for the position. He has been a regular attendee for years and he has been involved in a variety of city activities. The operation of the city is complex and a person with less familiarity with its business would have a much steeper learning curve.
Bill Folchi
Punta Gorda
