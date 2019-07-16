Editor:

How is it possible that an illegal alien with limited (and dubious) documentation can obtain a driver's license.

I am a natural-born citizen and I must provide a birth certificate, Social Security card, marriage certificate, along with two proofs of residency.

This is an obvious ploy to obtain votes for Democrat socialists. They will do anything, including give away our country to keep their posterior in the butter tub they have created for themselves

Gerri Hauser

Punta Gorda

