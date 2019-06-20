Editor:

The writer who called Englewood Indivisible members "limousine liberals" and "windmill jousters" in an effort to disparage our protest of the detention of thousands of migrant children obviously knows nothing about our group.

We are 600 local residents who are Democrats, Republicans and independents, united by our determination to defend our democracy from the Trump administration.

You’ll see us at our tables around town, knocking on doors to talk with voters, meeting at the library, holding signs at intersections and showing up for events concerning our environment.

Not a limo owner among us.

Jane Hunter

Englewood

