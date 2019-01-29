Editor:
I wrote a letter some time ago about this being a "hate page." We see it everywhere we look. Racial hatred, religious bigotry, socialists against capitalists, Democrats against Republicans.
Is it individual rage? Or, are we allowing ourselves to be manipulated?
News from the media comes at us with one point of view, almost word for word from each source. Most journalists write with one underlying thought, impeach Trump. We hate Russia! Why? "Well, 'cause they interfered with our elections." And of course, we have never tried to interfere in any other country.
Russia is our enemy. What does that mean? You wanna go to war with them, or with North Korea? Would it be better to somehow be peaceful and try to get along? The last elections showed several young socialists voted into office. We have known about socialistic professors for years. What did we expect?
The tax cut only benefited the billionaires. Really? Not any more money in your paychecks? By the way, how long has it taken some politicians to become millionaires?
Trump is no good, he cheated on his wife. But, Kennedy, LBJ, Clinton, Roosevelt were OK? I am concerned that the "silent majority" is allowing our country to go the way all other great nations have ended. Maybe we are no longer "the majority."
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.