Editor:
Please tell us why girls soccer, basketball and volleyball are covered in the Englewood Sun and there isn't a sentence about girls weightlifting.
Our Lemon Bay High School girls weightlifting team took first place in District two weeks ago and last Saturday they were first place in Regionals. Our Sun paper doesn't even mention it?
The Herald Tribune managed to put it in their online edition and they had photographers at the meet as well. The State meet will be held in Suwannee on Feb. 12th and the Lemon Bay team will be there. They are an impressive group of girls and have earned a mention in your newspaper.
Donna Engelauf
Englewood
