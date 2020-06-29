Editor:

As a youngster at the end of WWII, I listened to repeated reports of suicides by patriotic Japanese in sympathy with the Emperor. We considered it to be a lunatic action to save a failed immoral leadership who started the war.

Now we have a U.S. president facing a challenging re-election calling for supporters to come to a rally in Tulsa in the middle of a deadly pandemic that has already killed thousands and requiring each participant to sign a hold harmless agreement. This looks like an insane repeat of the Japanese suicides at the end of the WWII.

It may support the emotional needs of our President but should raise questions as to the mental stability of everybody involved in this whacko stunt.

Joseph Batal

Punta Gorda

