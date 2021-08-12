Let me see if I understand the mask mandate correctly. Those fully vaccinated could still get the virus, but it would likely not kill them, they could also pass this along to someone else. There are folks that, for whatever the reason, still will not get the vaccine and could catch the virus. Masks, proper masks, can help prevent the spread of the virus, both on the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The vaccine is available to all free of charge.
Some have done everything asked of them as far as the vaccine and should not have to wear a mask, but because someone else has decided not to take the vaccine they are thinking of making them wear a mask knowing that the ones that did not take the shot will likely not wear masks.
Something smells here. If one does not take the shot it should be their responsibility to protect themselves by wearing a mask and taking other precautions. Why should the vaccinated folks lose their ability to go maskless like they were told they could?
Received a request for a political donation. In return they would tell my senators not to support the UN small arms treaty. If they will not support our Constitutional right to bear arms without me telling them to, why would we want to support them? For them to do otherwise would require an amendment to the Constitution.
