Editor:
Everyone is entitled to their opinion, whether it is an educated one or just a sound bite from Fox News. If you want to sell that opinion to someone else via the local newspaper, then you need to validate it. You need facts, data, or perhaps a little skin in the game, because even good fiction requires a firm foundation in reality.
A defender of the second amendment wrote that the most dangerous countries are almost all socialist run, with tight gun laws. If our Communist neighbors in Cuba are so dangerous, why haven't we heard about it by now? Think Kim Jong-un allows violent behavior in North Korea?
That leaves Communist China, Laos, and Vietnam. I have been to China many times, to the mainland and the islands. I have lived in Vietnam five out of the last eight years and frequently travel to the Laotian border to visit the caves. I can't recall a single time that I have turned on the news there and heard of a 'shots fired' situation. When you have the death penalty for drugs, you just don't get a lot of violent crime.
All societies will have crime, but the one thing you don't have to worry about in a socialist country, is gun violence.
When stating an opinion or an argument, it is best not to blow smoke. You only end up looking foolish to those of us who know better.
Paul Jenkins
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.